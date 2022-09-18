Simply existing while in the third trimester of pregnancy can be difficult for many women, but Jhené Aiko made it look like a breeze as she took to the stage to perform some of her biggest hits at the Greek Theatre just a few days ago.

The soon-to-be mother of two's presence was described as "magical" by attendees, who couldn't help but social media to gush about how much of an impact the Chilombo singer's voice and music have had on their healing journey.

Jhené Aiko in 2021 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

Even in the days following the big show, patrons continued to share their experiences online, resulting in Aiko trending on social media. She eventually saw some of the heartwarming compliments and even took a moment to reply to a few fans.

"I really enjoyed myself at the concert last night @JheneAiko," one person wrote to the 34-year-old. "When you performed 'Space Jam' I seen you get sad when you mentioned your brother. Thank you for sharing your light with the world #ALLEL."

In response, she typed, "Whew! I almost cried a few times. Thank you for coming."

Others described the concert as "an out-of-body experience," and "the best performance ever."

"Jhené's concert was so magical, watching her meditate to her incense on her stage," yet another person praised the R&B starlet. "Her vibrations were so high, the night was literally light. She really did that at 31 weeks pregnant."

Check out more reactions and clips from the show below