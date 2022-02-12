21 Savage is holding onto his title as the king of features. When it was first announced that the 29-year-old would be hopping on Fireboy DML's "Peru" remix alongside Blxst, some were skeptical, but now that the single has arrived, Twitter can't stop raving about how much of a banger it is.

In case you haven't heard, the Nigerian artist has been taking over the world with his infectious song which arrived a few months back. An initial remix with Ed Sheeran only helped further advance its popularity, and now that 21 and Blxst have jumped on the beat, a new target audience has been reached.

"When you see me I'm on go mode / To the rap game and I put it in a chokehold (21) / Hit it from the back, I'm going loco / Twenty million dollars in a year and that's with no shows (21)," the UK-born rapper spits on his verse.

For Blxst's turn, he reminds listeners that "nobody [can] do your body like [him]," adding "But I've been looking, looking for you / Pick up the phone, the least you can do (Jheez!) / Might be there in a weekend or two / Wanna dive deep in with you like whoa."

When praising the collab on Twitter, one user wrote, "I was so skeptical about this collab but Fireboy, Blxst, and 21 Savage on Peru goes crazyyyy." Another added, "Bro, 21 Savage killed his verse on this Peru [remix]. He cleared all the doubt I had in mind. Blxst bought his A-game too."

Check out other reactions to the "Peru" remix below and let us know what you think in the comments.