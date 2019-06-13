The controversial President of the United States is known for his online antics, often taking to social media to do things such as baring his soul (and then some), sharing his unpopular and unwanted opinions, bullying others, and, most recently: revealing his belief that the Moon is "a part of" the planet Mars. What he doesn't do much of online, however, is like other peoples' posts (probably because he doesn't usually like anything anyone has to say except for himself).

Trump, has only ever ‘liked’ eight tweets, EVER; and he last pressed the heart button back in 2017. However, he made sure to show his appreciation for Rihanna by liking a tweet from her Interview magazine chat. He had social media confused this week as he halted his usual tweeting spree to like a random Rihanna quote which talked about balancing work and life, mental health, and the importance of making time for yourself.

The quote in question - posted by writer and podcaster Heben Nigatu - started with, “It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore.” (Read the full quote below).

Unsurprisingly, his latest, random Twitter activity got picked up by a number of social media users. See some of the response below.