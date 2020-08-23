Twitter has flagged a Tweet from President Donald Trump for "making misleading health claims." This is the latest instance Twitter has exercised their polarizing mechanic.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

"We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting," Twitter wrote over Trump's tweet. "Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it.'

Trump's original tweet claimed that USPS mail drop boxes are not sanitized and therefore contracting COVID-19 is a risk for using them.

"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster," Trump wrote. "Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!"

In May, Twitter followed through with a similar decision and blocked Trump's tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter protests that were being held across the country.

[Via]