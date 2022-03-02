Fans can never agree on the best album from Kanye West but most might argue for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The 2010 album served as Ye's bounceback after the Taylor Swift incident and his official follow-up to 808s & Heartbreak, which was polarized at the time of its release. However, Dark Fantasy offered fans a glimpse into every aspect of Kanye's career that they fell in love with in the first place, from the vulnerable and honest lyricism to the top-tier production. Kanye, however, doesn't appear to feel that MBDTF is his best work to date. Instead, he nominated both 808's & Heartbreak and Yeezus.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A clip from a 2015 interview with ShowStudio surfaced on Twitter this week where Kanye explained the difference between albums like 808s and Yeezus, which both had a profound influence on hip-hop and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Ye described the latter as an "apology record," calling "Power" the "least progressive song that I ever had as a first single."

"Six dedicated months and kind of piecing together what people liked about me to make an entire bouquet that they loved that was the most listenable, that was the least challenging," he described MBDTF. "You got 808sand Yeezus, with these albums got completely panned when they came out and you see how they end up influencing things."

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about the 2015 comments. Some argued for MBDTF while others agreed with Ye's stance on his catalog.