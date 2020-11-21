It has been determined by election officials that there wasn't any voter fraud in America's 2020 election, and while that should mean that President Donald Trump should concede to President-Elect Joe Biden, that isn't the case. Trump maintains that the election was "stolen" from him and his administration from the Democrats, and while he continues to file lawsuits against various states, the rest of the United States is preparing for Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to enter into their new positions in just a couple of months.



Pool / Getty Images

Regardless of how Trump may feel about his presidential loss, Twitter has confirmed that the official account for the President of the United States, @POTUS, will be turned over to Biden come January. “Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” a representative for the microblogging site confirmed. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.”

Once that Twitter transition occurs, Trump's account will then become vulnerable. Twitter holds a special exemption for political leaders' accounts, only flagging, but not removing, them. Outside of the @POTUS account, Trump's personal page could be banned. “If an account [holder] suddenly is not a world leader anymore, that particular policy goes away,” said Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

