Dr. Umar Johnson – best known for speaking loudly and proudly about his anti-stance on interracial relationships – has landed himself a spot as the centre of attention on Twitter as users have been clowning him after a video of him interacting with a white woman at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey surfaced online.

In the 10-second clip that's been making rounds on social media, the clinical psychologist can be seen chatting back and forth with the woman, who smiled and looked down at her phone periodically throughout their conversation. While we can't hear what they were talking about, seeing as the internet loves to speculate, some assumed that Johnson could've been flirting with the white girl, but he was quick to shut that down.

"Yes, I was at Cherry Hill Mall today," he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 2nd. "My iPhone crashed last night and the closest Apple store with an available appointment today was in Jersey."

The internet personality explained that as he was leaving the mall, he stopped by a kiosk "to view the incense and crystals." He added, "that non-Afrikan woman is simply the vendor."





"A supporter came by for a photo, a Black man, which prompted her to ask me who I was. I told her I was a popular psychologist in the Black community. I paid for my merchandise and went on with my life."

Dr. Johnson went on to berate those criticizing him online, writing, "If you dusty, snow bunny-loving beta males don't believe me then please visit the mall and ask her personally if we exchanged phone numbers." He also mentioned that he was "dealing with food poisoning" and "wasn't in the mood for all that anyway."





"Heavy is the head who wears the crown," the self-proclaimed "Prince of Pan-Africanism" concluded. Check out his other posts regarding the incident, along with Twitter's reaction below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



