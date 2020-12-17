Live streaming platform Twitch, which is seeing more growth than ever in recent months, is banning the use of the terms "simp," "incel," and "virgin" in an effort to crackdown on offensive language aimed at someone's sexual practices, COO Sara Clemens announced Wednesday.

"We will take action against the use of terms like 'simp,' 'incel' or 'virgin' specifically when they are being used to negatively refer to another person’s sexual practices," a Twitch spokesperson told The Verge. "Using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner."

The company emphasized that they will not allow "derogatory statements about another person’s perceived sexual practices or sexual morality," as well as "sexually-focused terms" about others.

The term "incel" is a portmanteau of "involuntary celibate", and typically connotes an accusation of misogyny towards whomever the word is describing. "Simp" refers to someone who will go to great lengths to get the attention of another.

The decision has been criticized by many Twitch streamers, including FaZe Simp, who is one of the top Call of Duty players on the platform. "NOW ISNT THIS INTERESTING," he tweeted after the announcement.

"This is ridiculous," added political streamer Hasan Piker.

The updated harassment policy will go into effect on January 22.

[Via]