Twista Takes It Back To His Roots On Blistering "Summer 96'"

Twista has become synonymous with the art of speed-rapping, though you'd be unwise to get it twisted. Dexterous though he may be, Twista has never been one to sacrifice substance in favor of mindless linguistic masturbation; in other words, his bars hit hard, even if you take away the impressive and often scene-stealing flow. Today, the Chicago legend has returned with a brief yet intense reminder of his capabilities, "Summertime 96." Clocking in at a little over a minute, Twist wastes little time in evoking shades of his classic "Adrenaline Rush" track, right down to the creeping piano riff.

"Since the 90s, I can hit the studio to make a knocker, fuck a drive-by, to leave a rapper shot-up," he raps, his flow reaching a whirlwind state. "Bullets go a-blocka-blocka when I go and shoot the block up, I'm apocalyptic like the way 2Pac would spit it." By this point, a nostalgic synth whine adds an additional layer to the beat, spurring him to slow down the flow, serving up his warning in a digestible fashion: he's coming, and he hasn't lost a step.

