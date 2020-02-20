Twista Sparked An "Adrenaline Rush" In This Dark Chopping Classic

There's no anniversary or occasion here, only a simple desire to highlight a slept-on hip-hop classic. In 1997, elite midwest chopper Twista dropped off Adrenaline Rush, an album that has since been elevated to classic status; perhaps not to the degree it deserves to be celebrated, but if you know you know. And while there are plenty of highlight moments throughout the thirteen-track effort (produced in its entirety by The Legendary Traxster), the titular track remains a hard-hitting taste of Twista at his most dangerous.

A nightmarish western instrumental sets the backdrop for Twista and his partner in crime Yung Buk, both of whom trade verses over Traxster's duelling guitars and g-funk whistles. Though Buk serves as an interesting counterpart in his methodical delivery, it's Twista himself who makes the strongest impression with his straight-for-the-jugular approach. A clinic in double-time flow, Twista manages to inject both menace and intellect in every verse -- a deviation from the stereotype that often plagues double-time rappers. Even today, over twenty years later, Twista's dark duet with Yung Buk serves as a reminder that the nineties are a haven for hip-hop brilliance -- give this album another listen and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

Retaliate with lethal repercussion

I feel the reefer rushin

To go into things like it's a wicked stick

Took the Benadryl, hot like I'm finna steal

To get the kickin shit

For n***s and bitches that I kick it with

I was born to get you pumped up

It's like some lead bust

'Cause I give motherfuckers a head rush