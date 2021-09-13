Twista Lets Fly A "Prayer" Over Dark Production

It goes without saying at this point that whenever Twista drops a project -- as he recently did with Shooter Ready -- he'll be putting on what can only be described as a flow clinic. Case in point, the standout track "Prayer," which features the potent combination of relentless lyricism and haunting production.

Lyrically, Twista seems to revel in the violence, depicting acts of savagery over a blend of sitar, melancholic violins, middle-Eastern wails. Over the course of two verses, Twista frames his violence through a lens of religious imagery. "I am the Christ and y'all are my disciples," he raps. "Religion will protect, bullets hit you in the chest / If I have to I shoot through the Bible with the rifle." If you're a fan of Twista's unrelenting style, be sure to check out "Prayer" now, as well as his brand new album Shooter Ready.

Quotable Lyrics

I am the Christ and y'all are my disciples

Religion will protect, bullets hit you in the chest

If I have to I shoot through the Bible with the rifle

Tiger without a title, strike 'em like I'm Michael Myers