mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Twista Lets Fly A "Prayer" Over Dark Production

Mitch Findlay
September 13, 2021 15:33
494 Views
52
4
2021 GMG2021 GMG
2021 GMG

Prayer
Twista

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Twista unleashes a violent sermon on his haunting "Prayer."


It goes without saying at this point that whenever Twista drops a project -- as he recently did with Shooter Ready -- he'll be putting on what can only be described as a flow clinic. Case in point, the standout track "Prayer," which features the potent combination of relentless lyricism and haunting production. 

Lyrically, Twista seems to revel in the violence, depicting acts of savagery over a blend of sitar, melancholic violins, middle-Eastern wails. Over the course of two verses, Twista frames his violence through a lens of religious imagery. "I am the Christ and y'all are my disciples," he raps. "Religion will protect, bullets hit you in the chest / If I have to I shoot through the Bible with the rifle." If you're a fan of Twista's unrelenting style, be sure to check out "Prayer" now, as well as his brand new album Shooter Ready. 

Quotable Lyrics

I am the Christ and y'all are my disciples
Religion will protect, bullets hit you in the chest
If I have to I shoot through the Bible with the rifle
Tiger without a title, strike 'em like I'm Michael Myers

Twista
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  4
  494
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Twista shooter ready
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Twista Lets Fly A "Prayer" Over Dark Production
52
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject