The public has been giving Twista the blues after he shared the post while accusing him of bullying the unproblematic actress.
He's known for being one of the fastest rhyming rappers on the planet with a few classic singles that we still love until this day, but Twista is under fire for allegedly being a bully. On Tuesday (December 8), Twista shared a meme that caused a bit of controversy. In it, there were two pictures: one of award-winning actress Gabourey Sidibe and another of model Bernice Burgos. The point was to choose between either woman, and Gabby was labeled as option "A" and offered "make $30 a hour," "own house," "own Car," and "no kids." Bernice's photo was "B" and aligned with the options that read "No Job," "staying couch 2 couch," "no car," "12k followers on ig," and "3 kids 3 bds." Twista captioned the meme by writing, "Who y'all choosing A or B."
There were some people who found amusement in the meme, but others thought the rapper was being a bully. Gabby Sidibe was somewhere minding her business when she was alerted of the post, so she decided to leave a comment.
"Wow. I um.... gee," she began. "@twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!" Newly engaged Gabby dropped off a kissing emoji, as well. After the screenshot began to circulate, Twista deleted the post, but that hasn't stopped the public from storming his comments with insults. Check out a few reactions below.