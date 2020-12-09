He's known for being one of the fastest rhyming rappers on the planet with a few classic singles that we still love until this day, but Twista is under fire for allegedly being a bully. On Tuesday (December 8), Twista shared a meme that caused a bit of controversy. In it, there were two pictures: one of award-winning actress Gabourey Sidibe and another of model Bernice Burgos. The point was to choose between either woman, and Gabby was labeled as option "A" and offered "make $30 a hour," "own house," "own Car," and "no kids." Bernice's photo was "B" and aligned with the options that read "No Job," "staying couch 2 couch," "no car," "12k followers on ig," and "3 kids 3 bds." Twista captioned the meme by writing, "Who y'all choosing A or B."

There were some people who found amusement in the meme, but others thought the rapper was being a bully. Gabby Sidibe was somewhere minding her business when she was alerted of the post, so she decided to leave a comment.

"Wow. I um.... gee," she began. "@twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!" Newly engaged Gabby dropped off a kissing emoji, as well. After the screenshot began to circulate, Twista deleted the post, but that hasn't stopped the public from storming his comments with insults. Check out a few reactions below.