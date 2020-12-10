There was no harm intended by Twista, according to the quick-rhyming rapper, when he shared the meme that included actress Gabourey Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos. Yesterday (December 8), Twista was caught up in controversy when he was accused of bullying Sidibe after reposting a meme to his Instagram page. It showed one woman who had a job and her own home, represented by Sidibe, while the other woman was less stable and problematic, but she looked like Burgos.

"Wow. I um.... gee," Gabourey commented on the post. "@twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!" Following the backlash, Twista spoke with The Shade Room to offer up an apology to those he offended, especially Sidibe. He told the outlet that he doesn't know the actress and his intention wasn't to make fun of her.

“I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake, I immediately had it taken down,” Twista said of the deleted post. “I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.” The newly-engaged actress was also defended by her fiancé, Brandon Frankel, who made his voice heard with a brief comment.

"C YOU NEED A JOB," he reportedly wrote.

[via]