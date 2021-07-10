Twelve'Len Shares New Project "Sugar Hill Express"

Florida remains a hub for some of the hottest underground talent in the game. While artists like Kodak Black and Rod Wave have attained commercial success with their unique sound, Twelve'Len's unique breed of R&B has helped him carve out his own lane. He first got on our radar when he appeared on Promnite's "Gun Smoke" but his subsequent releases have been even more promising. On Friday, Twelve'len shared his latest project, Sugar Hill Express. Laced with a tight 12 tracks, the project includes appearances from Guapdad 4000, Childish Major, and Ryahn. Meanwhile, the project's production is largely handled by FNZ and Mickey De Grand IV.

Twelve'len's new project, Sugar Hill Express serves as the official follow-up to 2020's Tomorrow After One.

Check out Twelve'len's new project below.