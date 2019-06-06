mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Twelve'Len Drops Off Visual For "Let's Stay"

Erika Marie
June 06, 2019 03:25
70 Views
00
0

The singer honors his hometown in his vintage visual.

Carol City artist Twelve'Len doesn't adhere to any set of time specific rules when it comes to dropping music videos and we're here for it. The singer first delivered his single "Let's Stay" back in August 2018, and yesterday he finally released the Flowerpop-directed visual. It looks like Twelve'Len once again pays homage to his hometown, and those closest to him that have supported him throughout his career, by featuring them in the video. He also  opted to go for a vintage feel for his visual, as he did with his last music video, "Thank the Gang."

Twelve'Len has a style unlike any other, and the rapper-turned-singer shared with Miami New Times how he developed as an artist. "It just became oversaturated, and everybody was doing it," Twelve said about rap. "I needed to do something different, so I started adding melodies beneath my raps. It got to where I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to sing on these tracks.' Eventually, I just weaned myself off rapping."

Twelve'len Music Videos News
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Twelve'Len Drops Off Visual For "Let's Stay"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject