Twelve'Len Drops Off Visual For "Let's Stay"

The singer honors his hometown in his vintage visual.

Carol City artist Twelve'Len doesn't adhere to any set of time specific rules when it comes to dropping music videos and we're here for it. The singer first delivered his single "Let's Stay" back in August 2018, and yesterday he finally released the Flowerpop-directed visual. It looks like Twelve'Len once again pays homage to his hometown, and those closest to him that have supported him throughout his career, by featuring them in the video. He also opted to go for a vintage feel for his visual, as he did with his last music video, "Thank the Gang."

Twelve'Len has a style unlike any other, and the rapper-turned-singer shared with Miami New Times how he developed as an artist. "It just became oversaturated, and everybody was doing it," Twelve said about rap. "I needed to do something different, so I started adding melodies beneath my raps. It got to where I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to sing on these tracks.' Eventually, I just weaned myself off rapping."