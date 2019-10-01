mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Twelve'len & Guapdad 4000 Team Up On "Thank The Gang (Remix)"

Aron A.
October 01, 2019 16:50
Thank The Gang (Remix)
Twelve'len Feat. Guapdad 4000

Twelve'len & Guapdad 4000 join forces for the remix.


Miami's Twelve'len recently dropped off his single, "Thank The Gang" and now, he returns with a remix featuring the one and only Guapdad 4000. Twelve'len comes through with a smooth and breezy R&B vibe on the track while Guapdad 4000 brings his own fun and bouncy charisma to the track with a melody-driven verse that compliments what Twelve'len already laid down. The two connect over production from FNZ and Mickey De Grand IV. 

Twelve'len might just be emerging right now but he's already made quite an impression so far. He's worked with Denzel Curry on a few occasions, most recently on "BLACK BALLOONS." He also worked with 6lack in the past as well. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Twelve'len as well as a new project which is expected to drop in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
Phone face down when I'm ridin' with a dame
When it rings, she be lookin' at the name, huh
Old Mitsubishi but I whip it like a range 
Make it stretch like an archer but I'm workin' on my range
Eye on the target, just like I'm shooting at a range
Had a lot of dreams, I need money to arrange 

