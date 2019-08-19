Tuxedo Shares New Clip For "The Tuxedo Way" Single

Tuxedo delivers on new clip.

After rolling their Tuxedo III album earlier this summer, the duo composed of singer Mayer Hawthorne and producer Jake One return as Tuxedo in the music video for "The Tuxedo Way."

Directed by Ian Eastwood, the new video features a lineup of dancers, including himself, who flex their skills in the realm of popping.

“I first fell in love with popping and funk when I was 10 years old. Throughout the last 16 years of learning and becoming a genuine fan of every individual person that contributed to/is in this video, I think it was truly magic and the alignment of some stars to bring this art piece to life," Eastwood tells VIBE. "I’m so thankful to every single person on set that made this possible so the world could see the beauty of this incredible style of dance from one of its creators (Popin’ Pete) all the way through the current generation to a record that proves funk can never die from two amazing musicians. My hope is that this video can be looked back at for years to come as a true representation of the style both in music and dance.”