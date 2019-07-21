mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tuxedo Returns With Their Third Studio Album

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 04:21
76 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Tuxedo III
Tuxedo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Tuxedo III" is here.


The duo comprised of Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One has returned as Tuxedo to deliver on their third album.

Delayed by a few months, the new effort has arrived at long last, once more bringing together the best of what the R&B crooner and decorated producer have to offer. This time around, you'll find the pairing teaming up with the likes of MF Doom, Beny Sings, Leven Kali, Battlecat, and Gaven Turek among others.

The duo has also announced a matching tour run with the arrival of Tuxedo III, set for a trek that will carry on into the end of August in San Diego after running through cities that include Atlanta, Boston, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. Get into the new project below.

Tuxedo Songs new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tuxedo Returns With Their Third Studio Album
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject