Tuxedo Returns With Their Third Studio Album

The duo comprised of Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One has returned as Tuxedo to deliver on their third album.

Delayed by a few months, the new effort has arrived at long last, once more bringing together the best of what the R&B crooner and decorated producer have to offer. This time around, you'll find the pairing teaming up with the likes of MF Doom, Beny Sings, Leven Kali, Battlecat, and Gaven Turek among others.

The duo has also announced a matching tour run with the arrival of Tuxedo III, set for a trek that will carry on into the end of August in San Diego after running through cities that include Atlanta, Boston, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. Get into the new project below.