Tuxedo Enlists Cee-Lo Green For "Get The Money" Off Their Limited 7" Release

Noah C
December 03, 2019 14:16
Get The Money
Tuxedo Feat. Cee-Lo Green

You ready to dance?


Few artists are putting as much effort into keeping pure funk alive as Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One. Together, they form the duo, Tuxedo, a union which dates back to 2006. Over the years, they have refined their chemistry and now their jams reach pristine levels of slickness. 

Their album Tuxedo III released in July, but they've whipped up a special 7" release for Record Store Day, which just coincided with Black Friday. One side of the vinyl reunites the beloved group, Tony! Toni! Toné!, for "Own Thang". That track was put on streaming services last week and now Tuxedo is sharing their groovy collaboration with Cee-Lo Green on the flip side. While funk music is often about letting loose or sexual pleasures, "Get The Money" is, as the title suggests, about chasing the bag.

Tuxedo's music was initially released through Stones Throw, but the duo has founded its own record label, named Funk On Sight. Their third self-titled album came courtesy of Funk On Sight and so does this new limited 7", which you could grab from Mayer Hawthorne's webstore or pick up at your local record store (if they're still in stock). 

Quotable Lyrics

Put that in my wallet fold, that solid gold
All that I can hold
I cant seem to get enough, those cheddar bucks
Keep on stacking up

Tuxedo Cee-Lo Green
