Turk is probably the Cash Money Hot Boy that gets the least love and praise, but his contribution to the game should not be understated. Turk recently sat down with Vlad TV to take a trip down memory lane. He touched on several interesting topics, such as a run in he and Lil Wayne had with a pair of sisters back in the day that led to an STD moment.

"Look, when I'm telling these stories, we were young," explains Turk before getting into it. "When we was young, like 15, 16, we Hot Boyz. We had this thing we had called Toss A Bitch. We even had a song."

"What me and Wayne used to do was compete with each other to see how many females we was gonna fuck that week. And we keep their panties," Turk continued. "This particular time we in Houston... it was always these two sisters. They know who they is. And me and Wayne always used to get these two sisters to come to the hotel because they was fo'sure."

"Me and Wayne used to be tossing these two sisters... one of them must've had the claps," Turk explained. "Gave me and Wayne the claps man. We get on the tour bus itching and scratching. We find out we got crabs." This is where things get a little confusing because the clap refers to gonorrhea, however, Turk uses it to describe crabs. The rapper goes on to describe crabs in details, which is pretty gross. You can check out the entire clip below.