In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.

Deal clarified at around the 4:55-minute mark, "It was just a situation," before going into details.

"They was giving 'Producer of the Year', and Puff didn't wanna leave because he thought he was gunna be 'Producer of the Year'. And he took one of the pitchers after we had drunk some of one, and he took one of the pitchers, I think it was a pitcher of ginger-ale or something like that, and he went up under the table, and urinated in the pitcher, with the ice and stuff in it still. And Quincy Jones' daughter, came over to the table, and she was just talking to Puff. Next thing you know, she reached over to the pitcher, and poured her a glass of ginger-pee."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Deal said Kidada was "about to drink it," before "Wolf [Diddy's security guard] stopped her from doing it." He reportedly told Jones, "Nah you don't wanna drink that," but no one would tell her why exactly. Even so, he alleged that Diddy "wasn't going to stop her" from drinking the urine either. "We was all guilty at that time. No lie. We was all guilty. Wolf was the only one, I think Wolf knew her personally, too. I didn’t know who she was at first. That don't really excuse from not saying nothing but..."

Deal went on to explain how close the industry is, with rappers often "doing the same chicks," thus indicating a possible closeness at one point between Diddy and Kidada as well, and that, perhaps Puff might have been jealous as well.

Kidada Jones was engaged to Tupac up until the time of his death in 1996.

Check out the full interview clip below.