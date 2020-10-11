The stepbrother of the late Tupac Shakur has stepped forth with a response to Trump campaign's prank on Kamala Harris at the Vice Presidential debate. Mopreme Shakur spoke to TMZ about Trump's campaign leaving a ticket for Tupac Shakur at the Vice Presidential debate after Kamala's viral flub. Mopreme called the move "clearly disrespectful" towards 'Pac and their family.

If you didn't catch it, Kamala Harris called Tupac "the best rapper alive" in an interview before laughing off the flub. Of course, this went viral and the Trump campaign publicly confirmed that they left a ticket for Tupac at the Vice-presidential election.

"We should know Trump's lack of respect for the Black and brown community," he said, adding that he wasn't shocked by Trump's move. As we've seen over the past few years, if not longer, Trump can never admit to making a mistake, rather flipping the narrative to try and paint him out to be the good guy.

Mopreme explained that he's fully aware Trump won't apologize to him or his family. However, he's hoping that instead, Trump might consider releasing his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 1988 for his involvement in a bank robbery that left three dead. Mopreme said his stepfather has reformed himself while in prison, taking responsibilities and accountability for his actions and has been a good influence on other inmates while behind bars.

On the topic of Kamala Harris, Mopreme said that her little mistake revealed her great taste in music. Plus, she's from Oakland so he didn't think it was that big of a deal. Mopreme concluded by encouraging everyone to go out and vote

