It's rare that we hear anything regarding the legendary Tupac Shakur these days. It's been a long time since he passed away but there remains a fascination about the man's life and how he impacted hip-hop culture. If you've never listened to Pac's discography, we urge you to do so. He was truly special and paved the way for so many great artists to tell their own stories. It's not uncommon to hear his name get brought up in GOAT talks. It is uncommon, however, to come across never-before-seen footage of the late superstar.



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

As reported by HHNM, a hip-hop relic has just been uncovered by MTV. The television network just released a previously-never-seen 20-minute interview with Tupac at Venice Beach, where the rapper runs through some deep topics with Tabitha Soren. Until recently, the interview had not been fully available online. According to the report, this was recorded on October 27, 1995, making it Pac's first official interview since his release from prison.

In the interview, Shakur speaks about the origins of his name, his mother's history of crack cocaine use, his own experiences selling drugs, moving to California from Baltimore, starting a community center with Mike Tyson, and much more. If you're a fan of the rapper, you must watch the clip below.