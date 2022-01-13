We don't often hear much from the relatives of Tupac Shakur as his estate speaks out on his behalf. However, there has been news about the late Rap icon's sister, and it was shared that she is accusing the executor of her mother's estate of embezzlement. Afeni Shakur passed away back in 2016 and according to her daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the trustee, Tom Whalley, has refused to return personal items that include Tupac's gold records, jewelry, vehicles, art, and other coveted belongings.

Sekyiwa reportedly filed a lawsuit earlier this week alongside The Tupac Shakur Foundation against Whalley, citing "blatant violations' including making himself the manager of Amaru Entertainment.



Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

After Tupac was murdered in a drive-by shooting back in 1996, Afeni was named as the sole beneficiary of her son's estate, and upon her death, Whalley was placed in charge.

“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa said in the suit, according to Billboard. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”

“Whalley has already received more than $5.5 million that he has paid himself in the last five years through Amaru,” the lawsuit reads. “It is clear that he has used and abused his powers as executor and special trustee of the estate and the trust to convert the personal property belonging to Sekyiwa as a piggy bank from which he has drawn substantial funds for his own benefit."

Howard King is not only a fiend of Whalley's but the attorney for the trust and he claims that Whalley hasn't done anything improper.

“These legal claims are disappointing and detrimental to all beneficiaries of the trust,” King said. “We are confident the court will promptly conclude that Tom has always acted in the best interests of Amaru, the trust, and all beneficiaries.”

