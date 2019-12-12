Another set of Tupac Shakur's images are making their way to auction. On Thursday, Nate D. Sanders Auctions will be taking bids for two of the rapper's Polaroid photos that were reportedly taken during his time in prison. The pictures were given by Tupac to his fellow inmate, Carmella Viserto, who also provided the auction company with a letter of authenticity.



Image Provided by Nate D. Sanders Auctions

One of the photos features the slain rapper with Keisha Morris, his wife at the time. "June 4, 1995 / 2 Our Best friendz / Much Love 2 the Both of u / 2PAC & Keisha," Tupac wrote on the photos. The second Polaroid was taken the day after Tupac and Keisha were married. At the top of the photo Tupac wrote ''Keisha & TUPAC'' and along the bottom, "2 Carmela & Anthony our inspiration to be patient & loving. UR great friends we wish u much success & happiness as we take each day with the next / 2PAC." Keisha adds a note on the side margin: ''Love Keesha."

According to the press release, bidding for both photos will begin at $3,000. It's unclear how much they're estimated to go for, but a pornographic image drawn by the late rapper recently brought in $21K.



Image Provided By Nate D. Sanders Auctions