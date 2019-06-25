Twenty-four years ago, Tupac Shakur began his year and a half sentence after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault. The rapper was incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York back in 1995 and while there, he married his girlfriend Keisha Morris. Unfortunately, their wedded bliss would dissolve into divorce just a year later.

Over the years, Tupac memorabilia have become hot commodities and have been auctioned off to the highest bidder. Heritage Auctions has gotten their hands on one of Pac's Clinton Correctional Facility identification cards and they're selling it off to the highest bidder. The I.D., which also holds the rapper's signature, was issued two weeks after Tupac was admitted and bids start at $2K beginning on July 1. While inside, Pac also drew some NSFW images for Morris that were recently auctioned off for $21,000.

Tupac served nine months of his sentence before being released. Just a few months before his discharge, the rapper sat down for an interview that has gone down as a historical moment in the rapper's short life. In it, Pac showcases his skills as a freestyling poet before he educates the masses on the the business of the prison system, what "thug life" really stands for to him, and the importance of weeding out the false narratives from people who say they care about underprivileged communities but have done nothing to help. Check it out below.