Tupac Paid Homage To Those Who Paved The Road For Him On "Old School"

It's been 23 years since the passing of Tupac Shakur. The game hasn't been the same since but the rapper's impact is felt forever. In a short period of time, he recorded a ton of music, essentially laying down the template for how hard a rapper should be working when they're in the studio. Despite how impactful he was as an artist, that wouldn't have happened without those who came before him.

On Me Against The World, Tupac paid homage to everyone who paved the way for him on the song, "Old School." Music often marks eras in everyone's lives and on the record and on the record, Pac reflects on simpler times when listening to certain artists before becoming one himself. Throughout the song, he shows love to Slick Rick, Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Big Daddy Kane and more.

A lot of kids in this generation disregarded the people who have paved the way for them, including 'Pac, but "Old School" is a reminder to give praise to those who deserve it before its too late.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't explain how it was, Whodini

Had me puffin on that buddha gettin buzzed, 'cause there I was

Them block parties in the projects, and on my block

You diggy don't stop, sippin on that Private Stock

