According to various reports, a new Tupac docuseries is coming to FX soon. The cable network announced the news at the TCA summer press tour on Tuesday, confirming that director Allan Hughes (who brought us HBO's hit series Defiant Ones) will also be involved.

Deadline reports that the series will be titled Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, and will focus on the late legendary rapper as well as his mother, activist Afeni Shakur. It will be a five-part series told through the eyes of the people who knew them best, exploring their message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice.

This will be just one of five new docuseries coming to FX they announced.

“FX has long sought to give artists a platform to showcase their individual, uncompromising vision and its new docuseries and features are an opportunity to extend that ambition in our collaboration with non-fiction talent,” said Nick Grad. “Under the guidance of FX’s Jonathan Frank and J.J. Klein, we are now honored to partner with these new teams to create docuseries and features that will join FX’s legacy of fearless and groundbreaking programming.”

No word yet as for when the Tupac docuseries will be airing, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted. Who’s excited to see a Tupac series coming to FX?

