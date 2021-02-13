Tupac Delivered A Cautionary Tale On "Shorty Wanna Be A Thug"

In a matter of a few years, Tupac created music that would last well over his lifetime, and most likely, ours. All Eyez On Me, the final album released during 'Pac's lifetime, was released Feb. 13th, 1996. It's been 25 years since the album's release, one that would set a standard for double-disc projects moving forward.

All Eyez On Me remains as impactful 25 years ago than it does today. Over the course of 27 tracks, 'Pac showcased everything that we loved about his artistry: his passion, storytelling, and the conviction in his tone that evokes emotion. A perfect example of this would be on "Shorty Wanna Be A Thug." 'Pac reflects on the tale of a young middle-class kid growing up that would eventually be swallowed by peer pressure and the streets.

The song flips Hank Crawford's "Wildflower" with producer Johnny J adding some much-needed West Coast synths. "‘Pac started thinking about how these kids think. He was like, “Little homies just want to be a thug.” He just put that title up there, and the subject just jumped off," Johnny J said of the song. "It gave Napoleon a vibe of making him think it was about him. I kinda looked at it the same way. It was as if he was talking about Napoleon. He saw his parents murdered in front of him. Napoleon had a hard upbringing. He was going through it. It was like a therapeutic vibe. It had Tupac thinking for a minute."

Read, "Tupac Lives: How The Rapper's Attitude Shaped A Hip-Hop Mindset."

Quotable Lyrics

The future is looking dim

I'm tryin' to make a profit out of living in this sin

I'm in the dark, getting buzzed, looking for some love

Out with the homies, ‘cause shorty wanna be a thug

