We've been hearing this story for years, but could this finally be the time that convinces folks that Tupac Shakur is not actually dead? Personally, I think it would be nice if we could just let this man's family grieve the loss of the legendary rapper in peace but a new documentary seems to present arguments that point to Shakur still being alive after having allegedly fled from Las Vegas to New Mexico after he was shot in 1996.

The official records show that Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas, dying several days after bullets struck his body at the University Medical Center. However, filmmaker Rick Boss, who has ties to Pac's family and friends, claims that the legend actually never died in Vegas -- he simply escaped to New Mexico and earned top-notch protection to ensure he could live off the grid.



Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from the University Medical Center here in Vegas, relocating to New Mexico and getting protection from the Navajo tribe," says Boss in an interview with KTNV Channel 13. Boss continues to state that Shakur knew there would be an attempt on his life, so he strategically planted a body double in Suge Knight's vehicle before escaping the city by way of a private helicopter, knowing that he would be spotted at a public airport. "When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, the first thing that they'll do is block the airport so you can't travel out, so the best way to escape is through helicopters," explains Boss.

The newscaster explains that FBI agents are unable to get onto tribal land without the tribal council's permission, which is apparently why Navajo land in New Mexico made for the ideal spot to live his new life. While many would write this story off as a fictional tale, the filmmaker alleges that the information he's presenting actually comes from members of Pac's family.

"This is not fiction," says Boss. "This is facts through certain people that I know." Boss' father reportedly knew Tupac's mother and personally, he is associated with Snoop Dogg and other people in Tupac's direct entourage.

Do you believe this story or is this just another case of somebody trying to capitalize on Shakur's deaths years after the fact?

[via]