It's been nearly 25 years since the tragic deaths of Tupac and Biggie. To this day, there are still questions that linger surrounding who killed them. Many of them have been explored in documentaries, podcasts, and films yet it feels like every year, there's new information regarding the cases. A new documentary called Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac is set to hit theatres on Aug. 20th and is close enough to a sequel to 2002's Biggie & Tupac.



Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Last Man Standing looks deeper look into Biggie and Tupac's feud but more importantly, the allegations of Suge Knight's role in their deaths. Per Variety, the film has now been picked by Gravitas Ventures who secured the rights of the documentary for U.S. distribution.

Last Man Standing is directed by Nick Broomfield who offers an in-depth look into allegations made by former LAPD officer Russel Poole who claimed that Suge Knight paid off LAPD officers to kill Biggie Smalls.

"This is a film of conviction,” Broomfield says. “I really believe that the LAPD were involved [in the murder of Biggie Smalls] and I really believed in Voletta’s lawsuit. I was horrified to see the way they were sort of derailed constantly by the LAPD and their machinations. I very much hope that [through] the film, with the help of [retired FBI agent] Phil Carson and so on, there will be some kind of resolution. I would very much like the film to be a part of that."

[Via]