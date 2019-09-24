Hip-hop runs on competition. Everybody wants to be the best and, sometimes, you need to step on people's toes to get there. It's the name of the game. Throughout the history of this outstanding musical genre, we've listened to a number of iconic diss records. Spanning eras and lasting decades, diss tracks compose some of our finest memories, helping us fall in love with rap and choosing sides between some of the most skilled lyricists of all time. When XXL put out a call to their followers to choose their top threatening records, they likely weren't expecting such a busy response. However, with thousands chiming in in their replies, a spirited debate has broken down across social media with rap fans around the world arguing why their pick contains the most scathing diss bars ever. There are a few songs leading the way though.

When you're talking about diss tracks, Ice Cube and "No Vaseline" need to be in the conversation. So does Tupac Shakur and "Hit Em Up." Those two are, by far, the most common responses to this question. While some commenters were biased in their selections, including Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr, the replies were varied for the most part. A few regulars were also mentioned, like DMX, Nas, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, 50 Cent, and more.

Now's the time to voice your opinion. Let us know what you think the best diss track of all time is in the comments!