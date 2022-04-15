Tunji Ige Taps Lancey Foux For "IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE"

Some rappers work tirelessly to ensure that their art and their public persona are both enjoyed and appreciated by prospective fans, but a small minority of Hip-Hop artists deliberately choose to strictly focus on their music. According to his latest Lancey Foux-assisted single, Philadelphia artist Tunji Ige falls into that latter category.

His new release, aptly titled "IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE" is a wavy banger that comes with a late-game assist from U.K. rapper Lancey Foux, and the infectious three-minute track comes laced with production from Sam Greene, Sem Pierre, and Tunji Ige himself.



John Shearer/Getty Images

"IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE" arrives just one month after Tunji Ige basked in the diamond RIAA certification of Khalid's "Location" (which he contributed to as a writer/producer), and his new song is nothing short of celebratory. Complete with a cheerful, lo-fi soundscape and punchy, fast-paced lyrics, "IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE" yields a bright sonic experience that's easy for listeners to get lost in.

Check out the Grammy-nominated artist's Lancey Foux-assisted single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna write conscious shit

This ain't the song for that

Spin like a laundry mat

Just get the money

Don't worry we'll launder that

Fucking snow bunnies

I know Dr Umar mad