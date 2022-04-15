mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tunji Ige Taps Lancey Foux For "IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE"

Joshua Robinson
April 15, 2022 12:55
Tunji Ige/Proper EnjoymentTunji Ige/Proper Enjoyment
Tunji Ige/Proper Enjoyment

IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE
Tunji Ige Feat. Lancey Foux

Tunji Ige returns with a Lancey Foux-assisted banger.


Some rappers work tirelessly to ensure that their art and their public persona are both enjoyed and appreciated by prospective fans, but a small minority of Hip-Hop artists deliberately choose to strictly focus on their music. According to his latest Lancey Foux-assisted single, Philadelphia artist Tunji Ige falls into that latter category. 

His new release, aptly titled "IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE" is a wavy banger that comes with a late-game assist from U.K. rapper Lancey Foux, and the infectious three-minute track comes laced with production from Sam Greene, Sem Pierre, and Tunji Ige himself.

Recording artist Tunji Ige attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
John Shearer/Getty Images

"IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE" arrives just one month after Tunji Ige basked in the diamond RIAA certification of Khalid's "Location" (which he contributed to as a writer/producer), and his new song is nothing short of celebratory. Complete with a cheerful, lo-fi soundscape and punchy, fast-paced lyrics, "IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE" yields a bright sonic experience that's easy for listeners to get lost in.

Check out the Grammy-nominated artist's Lancey Foux-assisted single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna write conscious shit
This ain't the song for that
Spin like a laundry mat
Just get the money
Don't worry we'll launder that
Fucking snow bunnies
I know Dr Umar mad

