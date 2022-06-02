There was yet another mass shooting in the United States this week and reports are offering new insight into the suspect's motive. As America has been covering the tragedies that took place in both Buffalo, New York at Tops Market and Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School, reports of a shooter at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma surfaced. Initial reports stated that there were three victims during that incident but it was later increased to four. The suspect, now revealed to be a man named Michael Louis, also died during the attack by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims' names have been shared: Dr. Preston Philips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, and William Love.



J Pat Carter / Stringer / Getty Images

Two victims were doctors, one victim was a receptionist, and the last was a patient in the hospital. The shooting took place at the Natalie Building within the medical clinic, and a motive has also been shared with the public. According to the authorities, Louis recently had back surgery and was in pain, and he blamed Dr. Phillips, who performed the operation, for his condition. Louis was released from the hospital on May 24 and in the following days, he was said to have repeatedly called the hospital asking for more treatment.

The AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting had reportedly been legally purchased hours prior to the attack, and Louis, who was also armed with several other firearms, reportedly penned a letter detailing his mindset. During a press conference, Police Chief Wendell Franklin reportedly stated that Louis "made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way."

There were others injured during the fray, but the authorities have not given an exact number.

