While details remain scarce at this time of this publication, expect to hear much more about this incident in the weeks to come. America has been overwhelmed with grief following two mass murders in recent weeks, causing a firestorm of political pressure for increased gun control measures. A white supremacist traveled 200 miles to Tops Market in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York to specifically murder Black people, and during that confrontation, 10 lives were lost.

Last week, 19 students and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and during that shooting, the suspect was also killed. Today (June 1), the month begins with reports out of Tulsa, Oklahoma regarding a shooting at St. Francis Hospital.

Again, little is currently known as police have yet to detail what occurred, but it has been reported that a man armed with a rifle opened fire in the Natalie Building of the medical center. That building is reportedly used for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery. It is unclear if the shooter had particular victims in mind, but sadly, the suspect reportedly murdered four people during the altercation.

Police report that the suspect, too, was killed. We will keep you updated on this situation as the authorities share more information with the public.

Additionally, May 31 to June 1 marks the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It was in 1921 when a mob of white residents was given weapons by authorities before they murdered and attached Black citizens while burning down their homes and businesses. It has been labeled as one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks in the history of the U.S.

