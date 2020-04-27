Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, that took place earlier in April.

Hightower, Tulane’s leading scorer last season, was being held in the Henry County Jail without bail on Sunday. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery. He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

As for the incident itself, it reportedly happened on April 8 when Hightower allegedly shot 24-year old Devante Anthony Long at an apartment complex. He later died at the hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the Henry County Police Department, Hightower is one of six men who were subjects in the homicide investigation. Five of the men were in custody on Sunday, including Hightower's brother, Jeffery. One man still hadn't been arrested, according to jail records

Tulane announced Sunday afternoon that Hightower had been dismissed from the team following his arrest. Hightower, a native of Lithonia, Georgia, transferred to Tulane last year after playing two seasons at Georgia. He announced April 18 that he was entering the NBA draft but still had one season of eligibility remaining.

