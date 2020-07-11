Blake Neff, the top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, resigned Friday after CNN reported that Neff has been actively posting offensive comments in the online forum, AutoAdmit, for years.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In a post titled "Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?" Neff commented, "I wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no."

Neff posts under the username CharlesXII when on the site. CNN was able to link Neff to CharlesXII by tying numerous posts CharlesXII made throughout the years to Neff's personal life.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace sent a memo, obtained by The Daily Beast, condemning Neff's actions to employees. “We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior," the email reads. "Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our workforce.”

Carlson will address the incident after his upcoming Monday night show.

