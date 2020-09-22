It was only days ago that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away and already Tucker Carlson has taken aim at the late revolutionary. It's been reported that Justice Ginsburg's dying wish was to not "be replaced until a new president is installed," and the request is already up for debate. President Donald Trump questioned the validity of the statements, claiming that he can't verify it's truthfulness while adding that it sounds like a ploy from the Democratic Party. Later, Carlson took to his Tucker Carlson Tonight series to weigh in on Justice Ginsburg's reported last words, criticizing the late political figure while calling her dying wish "pathetic."



Mark Wilson / Staff / Getty Images

“We don’t really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final words were,” Carlson stated. “Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don’t believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic because life is bigger than politics, even this year. We wouldn’t wish final words that small on anyone so we’re going to again choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t actually say that, that in real life she was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones.”

“She was not God," he added. "Yet according to the left, Ginsburg was all we had. We must obey her dying words as if they were a religious text. Her final wish supersedes our founding documents.” It didn't take long for Tucker Carlson to receive criticism for his remarks, so you can check out a few responses to his words below. American citizens continue to wait on more news regarding Justice Ginsburg's replacement