Tucker Carlson was slammed on social media after airing a segment on his Fox News show complaining that M&M's are being made to look "less sexy." The segment came after the company unveiled new looks for its cartoon mascots.

“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous, until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them," Carlson said on his program. "That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”



Carlson took most issue with the Brown M&M losing her stilettos.

The pundit continued: "If you look at him, the orange M&M does appear very anxious. Maybe he doesn’t like all the ugly new shoes he sees around him. Maybe he liked the sexy boots."

Tons of users on Twitter trolled Carlson for implying that he finds M&Ms attractive.

"Whichever M&Ms marketing exec came up with the idea to bait Tucker Carlson into ranting about M&M is getting a raise," one user joked.

