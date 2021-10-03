Tua Tagovailoa has been given the keys to the Miami Dolphins franchise and fans are excited to see where he goes. After a solid showing in his rookie season, there was hope that Tua could develop in his second season and turn the Dolphins into a playoff team. Unfortunately, in Week 2, Tua went down with a rib injury that threatened his availability throughout the season. Eventually, he was diagnosed with fractured ribs and he has been out of the lineup ever since.

Jacoby Brissett has been the starter over the past two weeks, and while he hasn't been able to win games, there is still hope that the Dolphins can turn it around. Luckily, there is some good news regarding Tua on the horizon.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, sources from within the Dolphins organization are now saying that Tua will be gone for another two weeks, but is on track to return on October 17th when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It remains to be seen if Tua's ribs will heal in time for this timeline to play out, but for now, Dolphins fans have a reason to be optimistic.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NFL world.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

[Via]