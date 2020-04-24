Tua Tagovailoa was one of the best NFL draft prospects coming into this season, with many believing he would be the first overall pick in the draft. As the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa was a standout although a hip injury meant an early end to his 2019 campaign. Since the injury, there have been questions about whether or not he can still play football at a high level. During the combine and his pre-draft physicals, Tua was able to put all skepticism to bed and last night, he was taken fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Since he is a high draft pick, he is eligible for a massive rookie contract and that's exactly what he is getting. According to reporter Tym Reynolds, Tua's contract will be worth $30.3 million over the next four seasons which works out to just over $7.5 million per year.

Joe Burrow went first overall in the draft to the Cincinnati Bengals and signed for $5.8 million more than Tagovailoa did. With these figures in mind, it will be interesting to see which player is better in the long run and who will have more immediate success in the NFL.

Regardless, both of these men just became set for life. If you're a Bengals or Dolphins fan, you have to be happy with how things played out.