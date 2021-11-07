Tua Tagovailoa has had a rough season with the Miami Dolphins thus far. After a solid rookie campaign last year, Tua has had issues as the Dolphins' offensive line simply cannot protect him. Tua has had unfortunate moments, including earlier in the season when he had to miss a few weeks with some broken ribs.

Recently, there had been chatter that Tua could be moved to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson, although a trade never happened. Ironically enough, the Texans the Dolphins are playing each other today, and fans were hopeful that this could be an opportunity to show both the Dolphins and the Texans that he is a great quarterback who can lead a team.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Tua won't be able to prove much today as according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tua is now out today with a fractured middle finger in his throwing hand. Jacoby Brissett will have to play instead, while Tagovailoa will be inactive. The belief was that Tua would recover in time for today, but that simply was not the case.

A timetable has not been given on Tua's injury, however, there is a hope that he will be back in time for the team's next game. Either way, this is not the start to the season the Dolphins had envisioned.