mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tsu Surf Unleashes "Until Further Notice"

Aron A.
August 24, 2021 21:10
197 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Until Further Notice
Tsu Surf

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Tsu Surf taps Young M.A., Fabolous, Mozzy, and more for "Until Further Notice."


Tsu Surf's presence on wax is just as dominant as it is in the battle rap arena. The New Jersey-based rapper has continued to take on opponents for tense matchups including a face-off against John John Da Don at Summer Madness 11 in September. However, he made sure to keep a steady stream of music on deck ahead of the battle. Last week, he returned with his latest body of work, Until Further Notice. Laced up with 14 songs, Tsu Surf's tight penmanship delivers sharp-witted bars over eerie production. However, he also enlists a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life. Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host Wallo comes through with an interlude while artists like Fabolous, Mozzy, and Young M.A. contribute verses.

Check the project below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tsu Surf Unleashes "Until Further Notice"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject