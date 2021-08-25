Tsu Surf Unleashes "Until Further Notice"

Tsu Surf's presence on wax is just as dominant as it is in the battle rap arena. The New Jersey-based rapper has continued to take on opponents for tense matchups including a face-off against John John Da Don at Summer Madness 11 in September. However, he made sure to keep a steady stream of music on deck ahead of the battle. Last week, he returned with his latest body of work, Until Further Notice. Laced up with 14 songs, Tsu Surf's tight penmanship delivers sharp-witted bars over eerie production. However, he also enlists a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life. Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host Wallo comes through with an interlude while artists like Fabolous, Mozzy, and Young M.A. contribute verses.

