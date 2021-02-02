Tsu Surf Offers Five New Tracks On "MSYKM (Deluxe)"

Though well-established in the battle rap circuits, Tsu Surf is certainly among the few who've been able to smoothly transition to doing music, as well. He's proven himself in the ring and in the booth following the release of several albums including 2019's Blood Cuzzins with Mozzy.

Last year, he slid through with his latest project, MSYKM which included features from rappers like Jim Jones, Dave East, Benny The Butcher, and more. This weekend, he released the official deluxe edition of the project including five new songs, making the total tracklist consist of 18 songs.

Tsu Surf captures some real feelings over the course of the project but on the deluxe, he offers even more honesty.

Press play below and sound off with your thoughts on Tsu Surf's MSYKM (Deluxe).