Ts Madison has entered the chat. While the world has been celebrating the reunion of director Lee Daniels and actress Mo'Nique following their beef that lasted for over a decade, the Miami native is making it clear that she played an important part in the famous pair rekindling their working relationship.

She previously revealed that it was her conversation with her "good friend" Daniels during an upcoming interview on Fox Soul's Turnt Out with Ts that prompted him to forgive the Precious actress after over a decade of feuding. "I'm sooooo happy that 13 years have been fully mended," she wrote yesterday.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the hours since she shared her side of the story, Madison has been hit with some backlash, which she promptly responded to. "I'm just gone say this and be done," she began.

"I didn't do anything for 'credit' I did it because the universe laid the pieces of the puzzle together and I LOVE two people that are my friends," the 44-year-old explained. "What I don't really care for is the UNDERWHELMING of the CATALYST."

Maddie continued setting the record straight, "Don't act like this was going on before February 16th pooh. And March 11th is when I taped the Lee interview and he said to me he was gone make it right cause he really watched that interview and it was deep."





Over on Twitter, the Zola star brought 50 Cent's name into the conversation, drawing attention to the fact that reaction to the rapper's involvement in Daniels' and Mo'Nique's relationship reparation was widely applauded.

"Y'ALL WAS AITE WHEN PEOPLE WAS SAYIN 50 Cent made this and that happen," Madison tweeted on Sunday (April 3rd) afternoon. "But the tone changed as soon as I stated that no moves was made till AFTER that [woman] sat down with me and then I showed where I sat down with Lee in [an] upcoming interview and now it's... SO WHAT? Chile..."

What are your thoughts on Ts Madison's contribution to the Lee Daniels and Mo'Nique conversation? Let us know in the comment section below.