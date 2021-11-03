His comments about Lil Nas X remain a topic of discussion but Boosie Badazz continues to refute claims that he is at fault. The Louisiana rapper has often turned heads with his unfiltered takes, but recently, he welcomed the wrath of the LGBTQIA+ community, along with their allies, after he ranted about his dislike for the Montero hitmaker.

Boosie called Lil Nas Xhomophobic slurs and told him to take his own life, but he stands on his reactions. Earlier today (November 2), Ts Madison visited The Breakfast Club and spoke about queerphobia in the industry and during the chat, Boosie's name was brought up in conversation.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"As long as you're making the effort to move forward because there is transphobia and homophobia that's really rampant out there. Rampant!" said Madison. "And it's rampant out there because people's spaces are being felt like it's threatened. Like Boosie. Why is you bothered with Lil Nas X? What's the problem? My thing is, when he said that he's a detriment like, to kids and we need to worry about all the kids and all that stuff, but I'm like, you the same man that had a *** woman perform fellatio on your young son."

"You didn't see anything wrong with that but you—make it make sense to me. I was so confused about the situation. Like who kids really need to be protected?" Boosie was so irate about the mention that he lashed out over on Twitter...and for some reason, he did so under an unrelated post about the film Paid in Full.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"THEY STILL GOT MY NAME N THEY MOUTH BOUT THAT GAY SH*T LOL @cthagod U PART OF THE PROBLEM KEEP EGGING THESE PEOPLE ON YOUR SHOW WITH THIS BRO.U USING YOUR PLATFORM TO SUPPORT NASxn his ANTICS ( I SEE WHAT SIDE U ON [rainbow emoji]) HE SAID F*CK YALL KIDS SMH DUMMIES."

Trolls quickly jumped in Boosie's comment section and this doesn't seem to be the end of this conversation. Check it out below.



Twitter