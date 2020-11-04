The vandalism to President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star has been ongoing since he entered the White House. America's 45th President has been a controversial figure since before he eased his way into the political arena, and his detractors have been expressing their displeasure with him in various ways. Some have taken their frustrations out on his Walk of Fame Atar, as it's has been spray-painted on with swastikas, destroyed with an ax, and even defaced with feces.



Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

For days, it's reported that Trump's Star has been covered by plywood to prevent people from returning to the site to do further damage. A guarded fence has been put in place surrounding the Star, and there is a sign that reads "No public access." This hasn't stopped onlookers from stopping for photos at the location, but it's being guarded against any acts of violence.

It's unclear when Trump's Walk of Fame Star will once again become visible to the public, but the last act of vandalism reportedly took place last Friday (October 30). According to Variety, a man named James Otis, who previously vandalized the Star, took a pickaxe to it last week. It was recently reported that after repeatedly restoring Trump's Star, it will be officially removed from the Walk of Fame soon.

[via]