United States President Donald Trump had himself a health scare this past week as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted into the hospital after some breathing problems. Now, the President is looking to leave the hospital today, barring any sort of negative developments in his condition. Throughout the last few days, numerous people in Trump's administration have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and today, a 13th person was diagnosed with the virus.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter noting that she had tested positive today although she wasn't actually feeling any symptoms. McEnany went on to note that she will continue to do her job and provide the American people with updates on the administration.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

This has been a whirlwind week for the Trump campaign who is looking to win re-election on November 3rd. His positive COVID diagnosis has sent him plummeting in the polls which means there is a lot of ground he will have to make up as the election approaches.