A black SUV lead police officials on a car chase on Friday morning after breaching two security checkpoints at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The SUV headed toward the main entrance after managing to slide past both checkpoints, before officers from the Florida Highway Patrol intervened and attempted to catch the culprit. The SUV fled the scene as the highway patrol and one of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office's helicopters chased it. Authorities ultimately fired shots at the vehicle during the pursuit.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The sheriff's office revealed that the vehicle was ultimately found and that two suspects had been taken into custody. Trump and Melania were scheduled to depart the White House for Mar-a-Lago the same day, but there is a possibility that this incident will impede on their plans. This is the second instance of a security breach at the Mar-a-Lago resort just this month, after police reported an unspecified event that occurred at the resort on January 6th. Multiple other instances of security breach have occurred at Mar-a-Lago prior to this month's cases. In November, a Chinese businesswoman by the name of Yujing Zhang was sentenced to eight months in jail followed by deportation after being convicted of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. She was detained in March after passing by at least five Secret Service agents and into the main reception area of Mar-a-Lago. Another Chinese woman, Lu Jing, was arrested in December for refusing to leave Mar-a-Lago after allegedly trespassing.