Yesterday afternoon, the United States Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol Hill insurrection. A genuine shock to many Americans who were positive Trump would be convicted and impeached the second time around, Trump managed to escape from justice once again. As always, the American people can look to Saturday Night Live to come through with the jokes regarding the impeachment acquittal.

The comedy sketch series imagined Fox News' reporter Tucker Carlson, played by cast member Alex Moffat, interviewing various Republican leaders about the impeachment trial, which saw the most bipartisan support for impeachment conviction ever. "There's a lot to cover tonight," began Moffat's Carlson before adding he's deciding to start the show with "fear-mongering non-sequiters."

"Is AOC hiding in your house right now?" he joked. "Wouldn’t put it past her." He then invited Sen. Lindsay Graham, played by Kate Mckinnon, to give his assessment of the trial.

"It's a great day for 30 percent of Americans," said Mckinnon's Graham, "and tonight we party." He added that the trial being over makes time for more important issues.

"The trial is over and now we can move past this and focus on serious issues — locking up Hillary and freeing beautiful Britney Spears," he said.

The next segment "Weekend Update" continued the focus on the Senate trial where co-host Colin Jost had some choice words for Trump. "Like so many other men living in Florida, Donald Trump has once again escaped from justice," he said. He went on to call it, "the dumbest trial I've ever seen."

Check out some clips from the parody above and below, and let us know your take on the acquittal.

[via]